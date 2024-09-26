Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits Market Cap of $25.88 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,636.11 or 0.04063904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $25.88 billion and approximately $28.24 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,816,840 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,799,725.04394328. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,599.01655294 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $25,220,172.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

