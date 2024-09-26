HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $192,835.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,869.83 or 1.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008160 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004743 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $243,394.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.