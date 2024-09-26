Aion Trading Up 15.6% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $973,966.04 and approximately $54.12 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00075634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,939.26 or 0.39988650 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

