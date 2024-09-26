Metahero (HERO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $863,296.75

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.95 million and approximately $863,296.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

