ONUS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $59.39 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ONUS has a market cap of $59.39 million and $1.26 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ONUS has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00262492 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.61310219 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,125,327.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

