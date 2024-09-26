PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $690.28 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 690,316,280 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 702,991,016.783881. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99958149 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $25,904,032.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

