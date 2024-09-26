Short Interest in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Drops By 45.7%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Semilux International Price Performance

Shares of Semilux International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 14,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,214. Semilux International has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Semilux International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Semilux International

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

