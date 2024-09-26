Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Decreases By 43.3%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

