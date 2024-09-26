AlTi Global Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.81.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

