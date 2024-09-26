AlTi Global Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,809 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average is $143.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

