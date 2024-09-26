Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,043.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

