iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.