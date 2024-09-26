AlTi Global Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.