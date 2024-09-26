AlTi Global Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 57,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 741,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,673,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

