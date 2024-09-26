Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,626,000 after buying an additional 1,332,248 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,766,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 11.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,751,000 after acquiring an additional 280,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Toro Stock Down 0.8 %

TTC opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

