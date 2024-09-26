Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 8,045 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Revvity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

