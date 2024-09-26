Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $1,051.00 and last traded at $1,053.87. 88,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 470,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,091.98.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,034.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

