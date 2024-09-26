Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 96,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.