Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 45,285 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of MATW opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

