Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases 54,213 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,213 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of BCSF opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

