Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $265.16 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.46.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.23.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

