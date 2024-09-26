Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Grows Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 198.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,605 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.35% of Carriage Services worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Carriage Services by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 153,538 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 187.5% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 128,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 741.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 77,439 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.00.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,195.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

