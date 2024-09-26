33,062 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Bought by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 262.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE YELP opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.