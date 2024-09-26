Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $1.34 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.35% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $240,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $43.60 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $279.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 23,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

