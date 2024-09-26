Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 69.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.57. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

