245 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,940,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 63,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,424.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,300.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,280.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,433.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

