Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 789 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

AYI opened at $268.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.84 and a 52-week high of $275.05.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

