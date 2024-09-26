Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,894 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

PR stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

