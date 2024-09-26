Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,894 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

PR stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.