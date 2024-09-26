Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the second quarter worth $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the second quarter worth $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 43.1% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Oddity Tech Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.48. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

