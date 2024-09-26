Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

