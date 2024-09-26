Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 571,295 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 511,573 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE VSCO opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

