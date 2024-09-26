Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.76. 508,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,448,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $32,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

