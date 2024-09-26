ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.50. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 234,307 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZK. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

