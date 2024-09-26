Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.84

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 1392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

