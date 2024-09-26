iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.61

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 66715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $614.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 213,332 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.