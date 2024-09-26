Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 5.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.58 and last traded at $95.13. 21,181,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 16,317,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.09.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $252.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

