Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $276.24 and last traded at $277.71. Approximately 3,702,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,180,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Visa Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.40. The firm has a market cap of $495.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

