Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.58. Approximately 5,243,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,295,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,941,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $197,359,635.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,719,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,779,519,695.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,966,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $156,981,325.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,214,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,809,803,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

