Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 1.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.25. 409,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,610,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,909 shares of company stock worth $1,148,358 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 21.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.