Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.74 and last traded at $95.65. 3,023,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,865,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

