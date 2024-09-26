Chainbing Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $63.04 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

