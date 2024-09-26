PancakeSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.03 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $566.33 million and approximately $44.03 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003219 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 382,837,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,187,308 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

