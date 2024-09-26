Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $73.43 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,349,449 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,117,145.7735986 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.39766209 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,285,712.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

