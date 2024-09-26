LayerZero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $319.20 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00007850 BTC on popular exchanges. LayerZero has a total market cap of $560.11 million and approximately $319.20 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00262492 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.81410004 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $219,541,782.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

