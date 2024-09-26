Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $260.39 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $260.39 million and $8.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,869.83 or 1.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008160 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02553705 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,866,693.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

