Toronto Dominion Bank Has $42.59 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,107 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,964,096.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,466,904. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.