Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $17,400,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $802.32 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $819.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $726.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

