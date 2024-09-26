Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281,829 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

