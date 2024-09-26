Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,009 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.54 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

