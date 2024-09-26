General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $45.72 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.